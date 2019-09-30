The X Factor: Celebrity has released the line-up for their new series.

And the contestants are not quite what we were expecting.

Reality stars, sportspeople and stars from some of our favourite iconic films and TV programmes have signed up to compete in the singing competition.

And we were surprised to see that there is more than one Love Islander set to take the stage.

The groups category will see band The Islanders join the competition, with last year’s Love Island contestants Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott, Wes Nelson and Eyal Booker perform in the show.

And they’re not the only reality stars set to take part.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna will be appearing in the unders category, along with Glee actor Kevin McHale and Love Actually actress Olivia Olsen.

And in the overs category, viewers will see chat show presenter Ricki Lake take the stage along with British journalist Martin Bashir.

Speaking of the news series, which will be judged by Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, showrunner Simon Cowell said: ‘The time feels right, and it will be a huge change.’

‘We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year. I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in ages.’

As for the rest of the contestants? Here is everyone who will be taking part…

OVERS

Journalist: Martin Bashir

Talk Show host: Ricki Lake

Quiz show champion: Jenny Ryan

Actress: Victoria Ekanoye

UNDERS

Reality star: Megan McKenna

Model and Actress: Hayley Hasselhoff

Soap star: Jonny Labey

Film star: Olivia Olson

Actor: Kevin McHale

GROUPS