"Why not?"

X-Factor star Saara Aalto has revealed she would like to compete in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing in a same sex couple.

The singer, who came second in the 2016 series of the ITV singing contest, explained she’d be totally up for learning to dance with a professional of the same gender.

Saara, who came third in this year’s season of Dancing On Ice and has represented her home country of Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest, told Lorraine Kelly, “Well I’ve done Eurovision already… Strictly. I’d love that.

“Maybe dancing with a girl?” the Scottish telly host asked.

Saraa replied, “Yes. Why not? That would be really good.”

“Let’s get on the phone to the boss and make it happen,” Lorraine added.

Meanwhile, Westlife’s Mark Freehily also confessed he’d love to dance with a male partner on the BBC contest, explaining it might feel weird to dance with a female.

“It would have to be with a guy as it would feel strange for me to go with a girl

“Well, it wouldn’t feel strange but why wouldn’t I do it with a guy?” he told the Mirror.

Strictly bosses have confirmed that they are open to the idea of having same sex couples competing, with a BBC spokesperson telling Metro, “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

“We are completely open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise.”