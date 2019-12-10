X Factor: The Band debuted on Monday night, but social media users are seriously confused over the format.

The show comes just weeks after Megan McKenna won X Factor Celebrity and this time round features Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger auditioning hopeful popstars in Simon’s office.

A second round of auditions will be held in front of a live audience in Birmingham before the final few are put together to form two bands – a boyband and a girlband – before viewers vote for their favourite on Sunday.

Although X Factor usually runs for 12 weeks, this spin-off series will be over in just a week when one of the bands will win a recording contract. And it’s left everyone feeling a bit confused.

“I quite like the concept of X Factor: The Band but it’s so rushed,” said one fan on Twitter. While another said, “I just want a proper Popstars: The Rivals 2.”

It’s not the first time X Factor: The Band has been likened to Popstars: The Rivals, which was one of the first talent shows of its kind and was responsible for creating Girls Aloud.

Some viewers felt the format is a “rip off” of the Popstars: The Rivals – which pitted Girls Aloud against One True Voice back in 2012.

“Did you see it last night flop tv show The X Factor: The Band – a rip off of Popstars,” one chimed in.

Another said, “I’m genuinely baffled by X Factor: The Band. Starts tonight. Finishes Sunday. On every other day. No one really knows what the show is. But 4 days to put together a band to be as big as One Direction or Little Mix is almost certainly an impossible task.”

The show was put together in just a matter of weeks after Simon caught wind that Little Mix had brought forward the date of their new talent show, Little Mix The Search – which will offer the winning band the chance to tour with them next summer.

Music mogul, Simon, said, “This is what really happened. I was approached to co-produce that show last year by Little Mix’s management.

“I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor The Band in 2020. We were told their show was going to launch in 2021.

“Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward. Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea.”

On rivalling his protégés, Simon said, “I’m excited for this battle.”