TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou has been told she's destined to find love as she kick-starts new business venture.

It’s been a rocky year for Yazmin Oukhellou, 25, but as she looks to put her heartbreak behind her as she puts her heart and soul into her new boutique business, the reality star turned business woman is set to have success in more ways than one.

During the opening of her Y.A.Z Boutique in Hoddeston, Hertfordshire, a psychic, invited to give readings to the guests, but when Yazmin took her turn, she was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.

Yaz said, “She told me that I was destined to find love soon on a dating show. Then after telling me about what drive and ambition I had, and how well I was going to do in my new venture – she finally explained that I was going to find love with a northerner!”

Yazmin split from boyfriend James Lock back in July after two years of dating, and it came as a shock to the star who could see herself marrying James before he called time on their relationship.

The couple recently took a break from TOWIE after continuous rows, with producers saying that they needed to look after their wellbeing and work on their relationship. But it doesn’t appear to have worked.

Now Yaz is focused on her future and whilst friends including Bobby Norris, Bianca Gascoigne and Georgia Harrison, and family gushed about how proud they were of her, particularly after putting her heartbreak behind her, Yaz was overwhelmed by the news received about her predicted future – but promptly laughed it off too.

She added, “That’s not something I’m expected to happen – I’ve never even dated a northerner before! I’ll take the business success though!”

Looks like there could be some Christmas kisses under the mistletoe for Yaz…

Y.A.Z boutique is now open for business on 55 High Street, Hoddeston, EN11 8TQ.