Yazmin Oukhellou has hinted that there's more to her split from James Lock than can be said on national television as they finally come face-to-face on TOWIE.

Having called time on their relationship after two years together, TOWIE fans saw the pair return to the show for a dramatic showdown as the series kicked off for its 25th series on Sunday night.

It’s come to light that Lockie was caught in a hotel room with a group of boys and girls during their holiday to Turkey – all whilst Yaz was sleeping.

Despite him denying cheating on her, Yaz dropped a major hint that there’s more to the story than we’ll ever know.

‘The truth will always come out,’ she said on Twitter. ‘No one even knows the half of it I couldn’t say on national tv. But just so glad I’m out of it.’

Continuing to slam his behaviour, she added: ‘A leopard never changes its spots no matter what kind of woman you are. And sometimes you just need to realise your worth and what you have to offer and know you deserve a lot more than s**t.’

Fans praised her for being ‘pure class’ and ‘dignified’ during the confrontation and ‘handling it like a boss’.

Despite being axed from the hit ITVBe show in February, James and Yazmin are returning for the upcoming series as their explosive split is set to bring an interesting new storyline.

An insider told MailOnline: ‘James and Yazmin have signed new contracts to appear on TOWIE, and are due to start filming again next month.

‘Their split certainly isn’t amicable and looks set to make for some pretty explosive showdown scenes.’

Someone get the popcorn!