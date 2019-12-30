The star fell sick while filming his new show

Zac Efron has broken his silence after reports that he had fallen in with a “life-threatening” illness in Papua New Guinea.

It’s thought the 32-year-old contracted a bacterial infection while shooting his new adventure series Killing Zac Efron.

Glenn McKay – a doctor with the Medical Rescue Group – told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Sunday that while he could not discuss confidential patient information, he could confirm “that Medical Rescue retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention”.

According to the paper, the star was flown by a medical evacuation crew from Papua New Guinea to Australia, where he underwent emergency treatment.

The High School Musical actor tweeted an update on his health, following concern from fans.

He said, ‘Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

‘I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

‘I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!’

A number of the actor’s fans were relieved to hear that he was on the mend.

One replied, ‘Glad to hear you’re OK, gave us all a scare, hoping for a quick recovery.’

While another said, ‘I’m so glad you’re better xx.’

The new series will follow the star as he dives into ‘the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days,’ according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Zac will have to survive on nothing but a few basic items and the help of his guide.

The show is being made by online platform Quibi and Zac has been named as the executive producer.

Speaking ahead of the filming, he said, “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level.