Zara McDermott has hit back at the negative reception to her appearance on Made in Chelsea.

The former Love Island contestant appeared on the West London-based E4 reality show alongside her current boyfriend, long-time Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

The reality star, who appeared on last year’s series of Love Island where she met ex-boyfriend Adam Collard, accompanied Sam on the most recent episode of Made in Chelsea as he made a return to the show to discuss his ongoing fued with co-star Jamie Laing.

However, the former islander has received mixed reviews from viewers about her time in the E4 show.

One fan even wrote on Twitter, ‘Oh god Zara McDermott on #MadeInChelsea and her accent just does not suit what we are used to at all’.

But now the TV star has hit back at critics, telling OK! online, “I’m of the opinion that if people want the show to reflect real life and want it to be as real as possible then it wouldn’t be right to intentionally exclude me from that.

“People are so quick to make judgements and so quick to hate and a lot of people were saying, ‘oh, she doesn’t fit, she should be on TOWIE’.

“But then you want to get to know Sam and he’s definitely one of the favourites on the show, so do you want his relationship to be completely excluded from that?” she continued.

“And if it was then it wouldn’t reflect reality so I think people get their wires crossed a lot with it and it’s frustrating but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Speaking about how she deals with the negativity, Zara added, “It’s one of those things where I’m comfortable in knowing that I’m a nice person and I haven’t done anything offensive to anybody.

“Everybody on the show likes me and I get on with everyone and all of the cast members, so from outside of the show watching it looking in and being negative, it doesn’t really faze me that much’ she continued.

“I understand that people are always going to have negative opinions on you and it’s something you’ve got to accept, I always knew this was going to happen.”

The reality star also commented on whether she would be joining the show long term, saying, “I don’t know. It depends on Sam because I don’t know where his career’s going to go.

“He’s got so many exciting things coming up so I really don’t know. I don’t know long he’s going to be on the show but for as long as he’s on it, I’ll be making my brief appearance from time to time.”

She also opened up on her relationship with the fellow cast members, saying, “They’ve been really, really, really nice. I honestly can’t fault them at all, they’ve all been lovely.

“However, they’ve all come from a very different place,” she continued, “they’ve come from quite a privileged place and it’s very different to where I grew up and the lifestyle, so I obviously don’t have a huge lot in common with all of them but as people and to hang around with them they’re all lovely.”