Congratulations are in order 👶

It has been confirmed that One Direction star Zayn Malik’s 17-year-old sister is expecting her first child.

The news of Safaa Malik’s pregnancy comes weeks after she married her boyfriend Martin Tiser, three days after her 17th birthday.

The young lovers celebrated with a traditional Nikah ceremony in Zayn and his family’s hometown of Bradford in September.

Now the teen has confirmed she is expecting a little girl, taking to her Instagram story to pose for a photo during her gender reveal party, showing off her growing bump in a bright pink dress.

In a second photo, the sixth form student can be seen grinning beside a huge pink cake decorated with two baby shoes made of icing, wearing a sash with the words ‘it’s a girl’ printed across.

Zayn is yet to publicly comment on news that he will soon become an uncle. It is also thought that he did not attend Safaa’s wedding last month.

The world famous boy band member’s mum shared a series of snap shots from her daughter’s big day on Instagram, none of which feature Zayn.

Captionining the upload, proud mum Trisha wrote, ‘My baby girls big day ❤️❤️🙈.’

Zayn’s older sisters Waliyha and Doniya also attended the ceremony. Waliyha shared a sweet tribute to the happy couple on her own Instagram account, uploading selfies from the day along with the message, ‘Congratulations to my beautiful baby sister and the best little brother in law on your Nikkah. 💍❤️love you.’