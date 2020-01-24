Zayn Malik’s amazing gesture for a little girl battling cancer

What a wonderful thing to do ❤️

One Direction heart throb Zayn Malik left a Burnley mother thrilled after he did something seriously special for her little girl, who is battling cancer.

Caitlin Robinson from the Lancashire town is just five-years-old and suffering from a high risk form of cancer called Neuroblastoma.

In a bid to raise money for life saving treatment for her daughter, Caitlin’s mum, Helen, took to fundraising page, GoFundMe, in the hopes she would be able to take her little one to Barcelona for medical care.

Detailing the heartbreaking situation online, Helen wrote, ‘My daughter Caitlin got diagnosed with high risk Neuroblastoma last year April 2019 since then she has under gone treatment several rounds of chemotherapy and mibg therapy none of them has worked.

‘I need to raise money to get my daughter abroad to Barcelona for life saving treatment which is not available in the UK on NHS please please help save my daughter.’

Now, thanks to Zayn, Helen is a lot closer to reaching her £150,000 goal.

It is thought that the 26-year-old Bradford born pop star donated £10,000 to Caitlin’s worthy cause.

The donation, given to the fundraiser titled ‘Save Caitlin,’ is said to have been left by someone called Zayn Malik, although no other message or information was left.

With the help of Zayn and 274 other donors, Helen has raised £16,092, just 12 days after the plea was made.

Expressing her endless gratitude to the global celeb’s mysterious gift, Helen told Lancashire Live that she is desperate to thank Zayn for his act of kindness, but “doesn’t know how to get hold of him”.

Zayn is yet to comment on the donation or officially confirm if it was him who made it.