Zoella airs LIVE smear test to raise awareness about cervical cancer

On Friday (August 30), Zoe Sugg (Zoella) streamed a live video of her getting a smear test to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

The popular vlogger, who is also the older sister of Strictly’s Joe Sugg, shared a message about the importance of going for smear tests with her 4.8m YouTube followers.

In a first for the famous YouTuber, Zoe streamed her appointment at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust to highlight how essential and easy getting a smear test really is.

She began the session by asking her nurse questions that recently flooded in from her Instagram followers, including topics ranging from the size of speculums to the HPV vaccine.

One reason the 29-year-old decided to stream her appointment and raise awareness with her young female followers is that many of us don’t go in for smear tests.

According to the NHS, one in three women don’t attend cervical screening because of ‘embarrassment’.

The relatable star also revealed in the video that she was afraid of ‘getting her vagina out in front of a stranger’.

We hear ya Zoe!

The YouTube star also addressed the question how smear tests happen and at what age women begin going for appointments.

The nurse tells Zoe that when you hit 24.5 years, the NHS sends an invite letter to women in preparation for when they hit 25.

Fans have been quick to praise Zoe on her candid video, with one viewer commenting: ‘This is so so great honestly thank you for sharing this with us and for all women to be more encouraged to go to their smear test it’s honestly so important! 💖 thank you zoe.’

Another wrote: ‘This was such a good idea ♥️ this will really help other females to not be afraid ♥️ thank you Zoe ♥️,’ while a third added: ‘It’s amazing that you are willing to do stuff like this ♡’

Watch the smear test video here.

The 29-year-old has previously spoken about the importance of smear tests on social media.

Back in 2016 when she went for her first smear test, she told her Twitter followers: ‘Just had my first smear. NGL, I was very nervous but it was honestly absolutely fine!

‘If you need to book one, let this be your reminder.’

You heard the woman! Make sure you turn up for your smear tests…