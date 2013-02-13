Chill out, Taylor Swift! Showing off is making you look like you’re not over One Direction’s Harry Styles

Taylor really needs to wind things down after her embarrassing Grammy performance, in my opinion...

What did you think of Taylor Swift‘s Grammy performance of We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together?

I thought she looked good (nice fringe, Taylor – not really sure about the Shania Twain look, though) and liked the whole Alice In Wonderland theme (even if it was a bit… Shania).

But I shook my head in despair at the (alleged, of course) Harry Styles-mocking.

Argh!

Rule one, Taylor – if you want to prove to an ex that you’re totally over him, ignore him. Forever. Until you actually are over him.

Towards the end of the performance, Taylor said, in a cringey English’ accent, So he calls me up and he’s like “I still love you” and I’m sorry, I’m busy opening up the Grammys.’

Oh, Tay – you did do a great job of opening the Grammys – and you didn’t need to make a public dig at Harry like that.

I’m not into girl bashing AT ALL. And I love that Taylor‘s songs are autobiographical and often vengeful on her exes.

I just think it’s too soon for Taylor to be bashing Harry – especially at the Grammys – and he hasn’t responded (why would he? He’s a lad! Out on the town with Nick Grimshaw et al!) and I reckon Taylor just looks a bit desperado now.

Now these pics of Taylor letting loose in a shopping trolley for her new video have emerged in the press, and I’m head shaking… again.

Taylor‘s doing a good job of girls-together in the shots – but following on from the her flinch-inducing Grammy moment, I really think Taylor should just… chill.

Step away from the shopping trolley, Taylor.

It all looks a bit false and forced. Taylor needs to stop showing off if she wants people to believe that she’s actually over Harry.

It’s OK to not be, you know, Taylor. Jeez, I wouldn’t be (we are talking Harry Styles here… helloooo!)

And anyway, you don’t need to pretend to be superwoman after splitting up with a boyfriend. Even the toughest girl on the block is going to feel like crap just a month after a break-up.

