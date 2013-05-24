Happy birthday, Geordie Shore – I love you!

Reality show turns two

I love Geordie Shore.

The show’s turning two today and I couldn’t be happier.

Yes, it’s filthier than a week-old sock, but who doesn’t love a weekly dose of scandal, sex, tanning, drunken antics and post-night out vomit?

It’s hilarious to watch the gorgeous gang, who remind me of my actual friends, get wasted and do outrageous things.

Whether it’s Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle on the rampage in Cancun, Charlotte Crosby weeing in the kitchen sink TWICE, Holly Hagan‘s saucy party outfits or Vicky Pattison‘s arguments – Newcastle‘s finest always leave me howling with laughter.

G-Shore‘s brought us legendary quotes like ‘she’s done more groundwork than Alan Titchmarsh‘ as well as more banter than you can shake a beer bong at.

Plus, the girls are hot, the boys are buff – what more could you want?

Happy birthday Geordie Shore.

I’ll be watching until Gaz and Charlotte finally realise they’re head-over-heels in love, get married and have babies.

It has to happen some day, right?!

Kate Lloyd