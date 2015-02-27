Fashion’s new style icon? Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper! Here’s how to steal her style on the high street

She may only be a toddler but we're taking style tips from her already

Harper Seven Beckham stole the show yet again at New York Fashion Week earlier this month – that much is fact.

But no one, not even her mum Victoria Beckham, could have predicted the fashion frenzy following the three-year-old’s turn on the FROW. The sold-out dress! The pumps! The swishy hair! The totally adorable but utterly impractical floppy hat! Jeez, it’s all just so gosh-darn fash.

And then it hit me: this tiny adult is much, much cooler than I am. Which is why, from this day forth, I shall be channelling HB #WWHBD (What Would Harper Beckham Do). So let us count the ways Harper’s winning at life…

Harper’s style rules:

● Don’t wear pink. ‘Harper doesn’t do pink,’ says her assistant Victoria, 40.

● Pop a collar on it.

● Pout (NB: ask Mum).

● Don’t let anyone rush you. ‘It’ll take [Harper] a good 20 minutes to decide what

to wear – and then she’ll change her mind,’ says dad David, 39. Whatevs, Dave, carry me.

● Wear black. It’s just fashwan.

● Grow your hair long. Then grow it some more.

● Perfect a gaze that says: ‘I get fashion. I. Just. GET. It.’



GET THE LOOK

Harper wears:

Monochrome dress, £185, Bonpoint

Gilly wears:

Dress, £25, Louche at Joy.

Shirt, £20, Next.

Pumps, £7.99, New Look

Gilly wears:

coat, £69.99;

hat, £25,99,

both Zara.

Boots, £24.99,

New Look