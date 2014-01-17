Is Jim Davidson the vilest man on TV?

Why I think Jim Davidson shouldn't have been allowed on Celeb Big Brother

The last time Jim Davidson was on a reality show, he got booted off Hell’s Kitchen for branding gay men shirtlifters’ and reducing former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling to tears (causing unsympathetic Davidson to rant: Go on. You play the whole homophobic card – you are a f***ing disgrace.’)

So, there was no doubt why the makers of Celebrity Big Brother wanted ‘comedian’ Jim as a housemate for the new series.

They wanted him to be controversial. They wanted him to be divisive. And, no doubt, they wanted him to bully and belittle his CBB housemates in the same way he did poor Brian.

And so, the producers and bookers of CBB must be rubbing their hands with glee at last night’s episode. Perhaps popping a cork when Linda Nolan sobbed after Davidson brought up the time her husband Brian, who died in 2007, stole money from Frank Carson‘s dressing room.

It was a calculated move to pile further humiliation on to the woman who has fast become his latest target. My husband can’t stand up for himself. Don’t start slagging a dead man’, Linda retaliated. But it was too late.

Many CBB viewers and Now readers are too young to know exactly who Jim Davidson is, other than the fact he is a crusty old comedian from the Seventies and Eighties. His humour, however, is from the dark ages.

So for those of you not acquainted with Jim, let me furnish you with a few facts about the man once awarded Funniest Man on TV’…

Jim once refused to go on stage after he took exception to a group of wheelchair users in the front row. A spokesperson for the Plymouth Pavilions theatre, where the performance was meant to take place explained at the time: Mr Davidson cited the fact that a proportion of his act was aimed at disabled customers and that he would be unable to perform under these circumstances.’

Jokes about disable people? Hilarious, I don’t think.

Not only is Fun-Guy Jim a homophobe, according to ex-wife news reader Alison Holloway, he’s a bullying wife beater too.

In an interview with the Sunday People she alleged that Jim kicked her downstairs, threw a metal barbell at her, severely bruising her ribs and also hurled car keys at her face, giving her a black eye.

Jim also defends his old-school offensive comedy routines as simply cartoon racism’. He said: It was the type of stuff you’d do in front of a load of black people,’ he said. ‘You know like with gay people sometimes they like to be called puffs and sometimes they don’t… it’s all in the Protected Species Act nowadays.’ Nice.

I personally don’t think there’s anything funny about being a racist, homophobic bully-boy. But then maybe I’m just too PC.

Call me a stick-in-the-mud, but rather than Jim Davidson being the Funniest Man, he actually gets my vote as The Vilest The Man on TV.

I know why Channel 5 signed him up. They wanted fireworks, and they’ve got them.

But if Jim Davidson wasn’t famous, would they be allowed to get away with giving a man like that airtime? I don’t think so.

SEE PICTURES OMG! They did WHAT? Celebrity Big Brother‘s dirtiest scandals

SEE PICTURES Celebrity Big Brother contestants 2013