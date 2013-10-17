Kim Kardashian’s got a wedgie – but her ass still looks sexy in a new post-baby swimsuit selfie

New mum Kim is pulling no punches here - she's showing the world that she's back (and she isn't the least bit mumsy)

Forgive me for sounding a bit like a pervy bloke here, but I am quite simply in AWE of Kim Kardashian‘s most recent posting on Instagram.

Look. At. Her. Bum.

Kim Kardashian loooooves a saucy selfie – but her Instagram account has recently been dedicated more to snaps of baby clothes.

Until the above photo surfaced.

Um, wow?! I dare anyone to accuse Kim of not getting her world-famous body back into shape in record time.

Ok, she’s got a bit of a wedgie here (ouch), but that’s not the point.

No pain, no gain, guys, and all that…

