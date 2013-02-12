Lauren Goodger Vs Mark Wright: Who should you believe?

Dan Wootton's weekly blog 'Behind The Interview' where we find out what the celebrity was REALLY like

The relationship between Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger has been the subject of public fascination – and scorn – since the first series of The Only Way Is Essex.

We watched them fall out, fight, get back together, fight, declare their love, fight, get engaged and then fight some more.

When Mark left the ITV2 show to appear on I’m a Celebrity, he made the decision to walk away from all things TOWIE. And that included Lauren.

After suffering what she claims was years of ‘cheating and lies’ from her teenage sweetheart, with the publication of her new book Lauren has made the decision to present her side of the relationship – warts and all.

My interview with Lauren in this week’s Now was a difficult one for me. I have got to know Mark and realise he has a very different version of events from his ex-fiancé.

Case in point relates to Lauren‘s claim that their relationship was secretly going on until just a month before Mark started dating his current girlfriend, Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

Mark denies that, but in our interview Lauren was insistent. She tells me: ‘After we split up, we kept on seeing each other. That was going on until last September. Then we completely stopped talking and both moved on.’

Her judgment of Mark following his exit from the jungle is scathing. ‘He really started to believe that he’s better than everyone else and that he was going to be in films and become the next James Bond.

‘He started to drop people to get where he wants to be. He’s even done it with his mates. Mark ditched Jack Tweed in a flash because he was no longer good for his image. What sort of person is that?’

As we wrapped up our discussion about Mark, I asked if she believed he was simply too famous to go out with her anymore. ‘Definitely,’ she replies. ‘I think deep down he knew it was true love between us, but he needed to be with someone famous.’

While that’s sad if it was the case, with all the drama that went on in that relationship over so many years it seems unlikely it would ever have had a happy ending, whether Mark became famous or not.

After Lauren‘s interview with me, which I have no doubt Mark will read, there’s certainly no going back.

Read Dan Wootton's full interview with Lauren Goodger in Now magazine, dated February 18

