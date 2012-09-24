Nick Grimshaw’s first Radio 1 Breakfast Show is a big success – thanks to One Direction’s Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Doctor Who’s Matt Smith

All in all, I reckon Grimmy did good!

Like Chris Moyles, Nick Grimshaw divides opinion.

Where Moyles was loud-mouthed and capable of putting his foot in it during most shows, Grimmy is the celeb-name-dropping friend of the stars like Kate Moss, Lily Allen and Pixie Geldof – which a lot of people find a bit grating.

Not me though.

I love both DJs and, though I was genuinely sad when Chris Moyles left his slot on the breakfast show, the news that Nick Grimshaw was taking over softened the blow for me.

He was a surprise choice – I’d have though that stalwart Scott Mills would have got the job. But instead, young, spunky, and very, very funny Grimmy got the gig.

And his first show today went flawlessly.

He managed to pull in a host of celeb mates, the biggest being everyone’s fave One Direction member, Harry Styles (who Nick‘s got a real-life bromance with. Aww), which is obviously one of the biggest celeb coups you could pull off right now.

Harry was a bit bleary-eyed and sleepy (bless), but he did good – and Grimmy revealed that he’ll be chatting to a different One Direction band member each day this week. Ladies, rejoice!

Second up, Grimmy had none other than a chat with Justin Bieber. Seriously! I’m not exactly the biggest Bieber fan myself… but Radio 1 are seriously appealing to a younger audience from the off-set – and this is the perfect way to do it.

Then, Grimmy had Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith on air. Everyone loves a bit of Matt Smith, don’t they?

Oh, and in between the celeb guests, Nick was funny, cool, collected, and played actual – gasp – music.

Well done, Nick Grimshaw. I’ll be back for more tomorrow.

