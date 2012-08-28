To be a true One Direction girl, you have to be from the UK or Ireland

Eleanor Calder, Danielle Peazer, Perrie Edwards are close to One Direction's hearts because they're closer to home

One Direction have the most dedicated and obsessed fans ever. Just for a second-long glimpse of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson or Niall Horan, they’ll camp outside in the freezing cold for days.

They track One Direction‘s every waking moment on Twitter and some uber-Directioners have even been caught rifling through the boys’ bins in order to find, erm, memorabilia’. But the more I think about it, is this behaviour worth it if you’re not a girl from the UK or Ireland?

Louis Tomlinson‘s dating Manchester University student Eleanor Calder, Zayn Malik‘s loved up with Geordie lass Perrie Edwards and by Liam Payne‘s beaming reaction to the personalised Batman birthday cake his English dancer girlfriend bought him, Danielle Peazer‘s here for the long haul.

Harry Styles has romanced girls around the globe but there’s no denying he always comes back to homegrown UK hotties like Caroline Flack and Cara Delevingne.

And Niall Horan? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – until Niall Horan ups his game and fills out a bit (which won’t be for years yet), there’s no way the pint-sized pin-up’s crush on US X Factor judge Demi Lovato will come to fruition. Believe me – it’s a much safer bet that Niall Horan will be dating a British or Irish girl by year’s end.

I’m sure One Direction can’t get enough of the attention given to them by millions of girls from other countries, but in their whirlwind lives of private jets, crazy parties and sell-out tours, having the love and support of a girl from home must be the most comforting thing in the world.

So my advice to any Directioner who isn’t from the UK or Ireland would be to definitely start making plans to move here – it’s the only way you’ll stand a chance.

