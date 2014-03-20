Top 10 sexy gifs from Kylie Minogue’s new video Sexercise

Bow down people, these top 10 sexy gifs prove Kylie Minogue's still got it

Kylie Minogue‘s new video Sexercise is beyond sexy. It puts sexy down, flips it and reverses it.

I admit, as a gay man I biased – it’s against our religion to not worship Kylie.

But apparently, it’s already been panned by critics and fans alike, condemning the video as raunchy and offensive, bordering on soft porn. SOFT PORN. *gasp*

Erm, yeah. Must I point out that the song is called ‘Sexercise‘? How is anyone surprised by this? If Kylie‘s song was called ‘That Nun Life’ I might agree with you.

Kylie Minogue can hardly be blamed for being sexy. Kylie is effortlessly sexy – she wakes up sexy and goes to bed sexy.

If Kylie ate a sandwich it would be sexy.

So if she happens to be filmed while bouncing on an exercise ball, then it should be obvious the world will implode.

Kylie‘s 24 years older than Miley Cyrus and has achieved the opposite of the twenty-something twerker’s Wrecking Ball video (a horror of which none of us can unsee) – and only needed a minute less than Miley to pull it off, too.

And I reject the argument that the video detracts from the subpar song. Wrong. Go to a club, get drunk, dance to it at 3am surrounded by your bezzies and tell me if you still feel the same way in the morning.

LOL – cut to you in the front row of Kylie‘s concert screaming your head off while wearing the tour t-shirt.

The only questions you should be wondering about are ‘what gym is this?’ and ‘where do I sign up’?

Case closed.

So in celebration of Kylie‘s triumph, I present the top 10 sexy moments from Sexercise:

1. Bounce, bounce

2. KYLIE SAID BOUNCE

3. Surfboard what?

4. All together now



5. Just a sec – I need to SEX-O-RCISE this demon…

6. Wait – is this really a gym class?

7. Erm, you guys – I think this might be hot yoga!

8. Whip your hair!

9. Erm, you guys – is this really shiatsu?

10. Can’t wait to sexercise again!

