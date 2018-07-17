Celebrities including Alesha Dixon and Katie Piper have backed a new campaign launched by Nick Ede in support of those affected by strokes.

Style for Stroke Foundation has released a range of stylish T-shirts with slogans including ‘Not just another Charity tee’ and ‘Kindness is always in fashion’.

The aim of this new campaign is to raise awareness that anybody can suffer from a stroke and that, although survivors can improve over time, there is no cure. The foundation aims to get people to change their lifestyles and reduce the number of strokes in under 40s.

Katie, 34, and 39-year-old Alesha – along with Strictly hunk Max Evans – took to social media this week to show their support.

‘Proud to be supporting @styleforstroke,’ Katie wrote: ‘Buy your t shirt today and help @nickede with his amazing vision.’

Alesha added: ‘Kindness is always in fashion!! Go grab a t-shirt!!’

Speaking about the campaign, Nick said: ‘I am so excited to be launching this year’s campaign with such a strong collection that really does make an impact. Style for Stroke has always been about being inclusive, cool and compassionate with an edge and I think that with Represent we have really achieved this.’

To show your support and buy a T-shirt, visit represent.com