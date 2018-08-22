It looks like former TOWIE star Jasmin might have a VERY famous fan…

From Essex to Bollywood, Jasmin Walia is making waves in India now after her single Bom Diggy stormed the charts over there.

Jasmin, 26, has built up a steady army of fans, with the Bom Diggy music video having already clocked up 80m views – and it seems original YouTube success story Justin Bieber approves.

In just two days Jasmin’s latest video – an acoustic mash up of three Bollywood love songs – has gained more than 80k views… and a comment from what looks like actual JB’s official account.

See the video ‘evidence’ below…

We wouldn’t be surprised if people like Justin are starting to notice Jasmin – there’s no getting away from her amazing talent and we predict this is just the start of big things to come from her!