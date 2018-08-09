It looks like Hayley’s got big plans for the future…

Now Love Island is officially over (sob) this year’s batch of contestants are doing everything they can to stay relevant and, in a surprising turn of events, Hayley Hughes has been spotted at a meeting with businessman Matt Haycox.

Hayley and Matt, 37, were snapped having lunch at Dean St Townhouse last week and, according to fellow diners, had a lengthy conversation about her future opportunities.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: You’ll never guess which Love Island finalist is already tipped to join TOWIE…

‘Matt was giving Hayley his thoughts on what she should do next,’ one onlooker said. ‘It seemed like he had some great ideas for her and Hayley was definitely taking it all in.’

Matt, who’s Instagram shows off his glamorous lifestyle of travelling for business via private jet and yachts, has experience of investing in everything from restaurants, to fashion to fitness businesses, so it seems a smart move for Hayley to have sat down for some post-Love Island advice when mapping out her career in the public eye and next steps.

Liverpudlian Hayley’s meeting with Matt came after reports she’s landed her own politics show – following her hilarious discussion about Brexit during her time in the villa.

When asked by her fellow islanders what she thought of Brexit, Hayley responded: ‘So does that mean we won’t have any trees?’

MORE: Love Island couple ‘ALREADY on the rocks after furious row at reunion party’

But that doesn’t seem to have stopped her from branching out into politics. After Hayley appeared on the Daily Politics show, where she struck up an unlikely friendship with Nigel Farage, a source told The Sun Online: ‘TV bosses absolutely loved Hayley on the Daily Politics. She was a real breath of fresh air and came across so well.’

They added: ‘Her budding friendship with Nigel Farage makes her even more interesting.’

Watch this space…