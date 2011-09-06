VIDEO Matt Cardle gets soppy about a redhead to promote single Run For Your Life

Is it good enough to score X Factor winner Matt his second No 1?

Matt Cardle‘s follow-up single to chart-topping debut When We Collide is called Run For Your Life.

The track – penned by Gary Barlow – tells the story of a doomed relationship and Matt does his usual sensitive-guy-in-pain expression in the video as he watches a pretty redhead run through a forest and paddle in the sea.

Matt was thrilled to be given an opportunity to work with the new X Factor judge.

‘Gary is a genius as a writer – I couldn’t pass it up,’ Matt, 28, tells the Sun.

And the feeling was mutual – Gary’s a big fan.

‘I thought the song would be perfect for Matt and it really suits his vocals,’ says Gary, 40.

‘He’s a lovely chap and I thought he was great on the show, a real talent.’

Do you think the track’s good enough to reach No 1?

Watch Matt Cardle’s new music video below…

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – the finalists’



stylish makeovers>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – finalists



prepare for live shows>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – final 12 get



makeovers>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – final



12>>

SEE

PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – auditions>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor: Where are they now?>>