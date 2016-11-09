An actor enters the jungle...

This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has a, uh, questionable line up, so it’s understandable if you don’t know who’s who just yet. But don’t worry, we have you covered, here’s everything you need to know about Adam Thomas!

Who is Adam Thomas?

Adam is a 28-year-old actor best known for appearing in soaps – and for having a few famous brothers!

Where have I seen him before?

His first big role was probably as one of the original cast members on Waterloo Road, playing Donte Charles, from 2006 until 2009.

He later appeared in what might be his best known role: as Adam Barton in much-loved show Emmerdale, with his first episode airing in July 2009.

READ THE LATEST CELEBRITY NEWS

No, literally haven’t I seen him before in OTHER things?

The last pic the Thomas Brothers had before Adam flew off to do the Jungle yesterday! Il be running his social media while he's away ( @scottyspecial ) but me and @ryanthomas84 will be leading #TeamAdipaddy together! Let's get him the crown that he deserves 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

You are probably confusing him to his brother, Ryan Thomas, who plays Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street. She also has a twin brother Scott Thomas, who appeared on this year’s Love Island and is going out with Kady McDermott.

Is he single?

No, he recently proposed to his girlfriend of eight years and mother of his two-year-old son, Caroline Daly.

When u wake up to this … All that matters! ❤️ now time to get bk on track lets go world come at me !! 👊 A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:52pm PDT

Who is Jordan Banjo? Everything you need to know about the I’m a Celebrity dancer!

Any scandals?

Yes! The actor was caught in a homophobia controversy in 2010 when he was approached by a gay fan in a McDonalds in 2010. He labelled the lad, called Ricky Platts, a ‘gay boy’ and a ‘queer’ – and he’d been recording the incident.

Afterwards, Adam apologised for the scandal: ‘I deeply apologise for my actions. I am horrified to realise that I have caused offence. As anyone who knows me will say, this is not what I’m about. I fully intend to apologise directly to the person concerned.’

Let’s hope Adam Thomas has learnt his lesson, otherwise he might not fare so well in the jungle…