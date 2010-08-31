Big Brother’s Josie and John James ‘make passionate love all night’

Josie Gibson is loved-up with Aussie hunk John James

Big Brother 11 winner Josie Gibson and John James Parton have been snapped leaving the Edgwarebury Corus Hotel in Elstree after spending the night together.

It was John James’ birthday Saturday and Josie told Davina McCall on Friday that she planned to ‘smooth him over’ after weeks of ‘dry humping’ in the Big Brother house.

The couple, both 25, are said to have had such a passionate first night making love that they kept awake the Bury FC football team who were also staying in the hotel.

‘They made so much noise that the Bury lads kept getting woken up,’ a source tells the Daily Star Sunday.

Josie left Ultimate Big Brother on Thursday and ran straight into John James‘ arms.

With Nadia Amada and John McCririk making mean comments about the Aussie hunk, Josie had had enough.

I felt paranoid…’ Josie explained. ‘I just had to get out of there.’

