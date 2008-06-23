Big Brother’s Rachel Rice has long-lost sister

Nicola Rice says she shares the same father as the reality TV star

A woman has come forward claiming she’s the secret half-sister of Big Brother‘s Rachel Rice.

Nicola Rice says she has the same dad as reality TV contestant – but she hasn’t seen him since she was 3 years old.

Joseph Rice split from Nicola’s mum Jennifer, 56, over 20 years ago so she never knew about her 24-year-old sister.

‘I’ve no idea who [my dad Joseph] is or what he looks like,’ she says. ‘He didn’t want anything to do with me.

‘I just wish I’d known I had a sister. I think we could be good friends. She enjoys the same things as me. I love animals and I love talking!’

Nicola, 35, only found out about Rachel 2 weeks ago when her uncle mentioned he had another niece.

Now she wants to contact her sister after the show.

‘I hope Rachel wants to meet. We have a lot of catching up to do.

‘I’m proud she’s in the house,’ Nicola tells The Sun. ‘I can’t stop watching her. We have the same hair and eyes and she’s a chatterbox like me as well.’