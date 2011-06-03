Britain’s Got Talent 2011: The finalists

The contestants who will perform on Saturday night's show

We’re so excited about the Britain’s Got Talent final on Saturday.

Despite viewing figures slumping following Simon Cowell’s departure from the show earlier this year, they rose dramatically when he returned on Monday – with a record-breaking 13.5 million viewers tuning in to catch the first of the semi-finals.

Show boss Simon, 51, flew back from LA and left his US X Factor duties to join fellow judges Amanda Holden, Michael McIntyre and David Hasselhoff for the live shows.

Despite our original concerns about a lack of Simon, this year’s series hasn’t disappointed – we’ve been treated to stripteases, dancing dogs and even a human hamster in the search to find Britain’s most talented.

We can’t wait to see who’ll be crowned the winner!

Ronan Parke (singer)

Paul Gbegbaje (pianist)

New Bounce (boyband)

Jean Martyn (rock’n’roll keyboard player)

James Hobley (ballet dancer)

Les Gibson (impersonator)

Britain’s Got Talent is on every day this week on ITV1 at 7.30pm and 9.30pm.