Burmese heroine Aung San Suu Kyi meets ‘Hairy Cornflake’ Dave Lee Travis

Former Radio 1 DJ greets his biggest fan

During her 15 years under house arrest in Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi listened to Dave Lee Travis on the BBC World Service and it helped her get through the days.

Aung San Suu Kyi enjoyed the broadcast of A Jolly Good Show – but never expected to meet the man behind the voice.

Yesterday, at BBC Broadcasting House in central London, she came face-to-face with the Radio 1 DJ.

‘It’s just such a pleasure to meet you in person after all the nice things you said about the programme,’ Dave told Aung San Suu Kyi, 67.

‘I’m just so glad to have been a part of the things that you listened to that helped you.’

Dave – nicknamed the Hairy Cornflake – kissed the hand of the Nobel laureate, who told him:

‘Because of the BBC I never lost touch with my people, with the movement for democracy in Burma and with the rest of the world.’

Jessica Weston