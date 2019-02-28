That could be handy!

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed that he now lives a stone’s throw away from Lord Alan Sugar, who he’s joining on the new series of Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief.

And, bizarrely, the 30-year-old star, who lives in a plush five-bedroom pad in Essex with his husband Dan Neal, says that Lord Sugar was a fan of his back in his X Factor days!

Rylan also jokes that if Lord Sugar slags him off on Celebrity Apprentice, he can always pop around to Alan’s house and throw some eggs at it!

‘I hadn’t met Alan – sorry, Lord Sugar – before but we’ve been in contact. He was very kind to me after The X Factor and said, “You keep going – me and my family think you’re great”.

‘So he’s already been really lovely. Weirdly, I’ve just built a house near his, so if he does slate me, I’m getting the eggs out – I know where he lives!’

Celebrity Apprentice, which is on BBC1 next week, sees ten famous faces battling it out in two rival teams to raise as much money as possible for charity.

‘I’m a massive fan of The Apprentice but being in the show is a very different experience,’ Rylan added, in an interview with TV Times. ‘I felt nervous the second I walked in! But it was a fantastic opportunity to raise money for Comic Relief.’

On the boys team with Rylan are comedians Russell Kane and Omid Djalili, football boss Sam Allardyce and Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold.

Against them on the girls team are Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field, journalist Rachel Johnson, EastEnders actress Tameka Empson and former Dragons’ Den star Kelly Hoppen.

‘I became project manager for the boys because no one else put their hand up,’ revealed Rylan, who’s also taking part in an upcoming episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

‘The task was to put on a cabaret extravaganza fundraising evening. All I will say is, it’s scarred me for life…’

Check out how Rylan Clark-Neal gets on next Thursday and Friday on BBC1 in Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief.