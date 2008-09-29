Cheryl Cole offered £1m X Factor contract

Simon Cowell wants Girls Aloud star back next year

Simon Cowell is said to be trying to tempt Cheryl Cole to return for next year’s series of The X Factor with a £1 million deal.

The offer doubles what she is being paid for taking part in this year’s show and is thought to be £100,000 more than what Dannii Minogue, 36, receives.

‘Cheryl has been an instant hit with viewers and contestants,’ a source tells the Daily Mirror.

‘She initially signed a one-year deal as she wasn’t sure how she would fare and Simon didn’t want to commit to an unknown quantity. Now he’s desperate to get her for a new series.’

Meanwhile, Cheryl, 25, has been transformed into a 1950s diva for the video for Girls Aloud’s next single The Promise.



