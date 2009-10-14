Cheryl Cole’s X Factor performance to be pre-recorded

Judge's single will be filmed in advance

Cheryl Cole‘s performance on The X Factor will be filmed ahead of the show.

The Girls Aloud star, 26, is singing Fight For This Love on Sunday.

But the segment is being taped in advance.

‘Cheryl will be recording her music performance earlier in the day with a live studio audience to ensure she can fully continue with her judging commitments on The X Factor later that evening,’ says a spokeswoman.

Whitney Houston, 46, is also appearing on the ITV programme.

