Cher Lloyd: It annoys me when celebrities say The X Factor is an easy route to fame

Don't mess with Swagger Jagger singer Cher Lloyd
Cher Lloyd won’t stand for fellow celebrities claiming talent shows are an easy way to break the music industry.
The X Factor diva, who came 4th in the show last year, says from audition through boot camp and on to the live shows, the process certainly isn’t a breeze.
‘What annoys me is when you get other celebs saying that this is the easy route,’ moans Cher, 18.
‘Because it’s not. It’s the most nerve-wracking, and your whole life changes immediately.’
Pre-X Factor, Cher worked damn hard to try and make a life for herself with music.
‘I used to do shows at a British Legion in front of really old men,’ she tells Attitude magazine.
‘There would be about 10 people and I swear they couldn’t hear a thing I was singing because their hearing aids were all turned off.
‘This was when I was just about 13 or 15 and I’d get paid a tenner.
‘I used to think that it was like the best thing ever.’
Esme Riley