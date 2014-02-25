Aw! Michelle Keegan watches Mark Wright on TV after he enjoys chat with her ‘FFIL’ dad

Michelle is proud of her man on This Morning

Michelle Keegan loves watching her fiancé Mark Wright on television.

The Coronation Street actress, 26, told her Twitter followers earlier today that she was cuddled up with cute dog Pip to see Mark, 27, being interviewed on This Morning.

‘Ive got a few hours off work, Im back at home, sat on the sofa with a brew waiting for @MarkWright_ to come on @itvthismorning Tune in! X,’ Tweeted Michelle.

‘Even Pip is waiting…’

Ex-TOWIE star Mark has had a busy day promoting new series Party Wright Around The World and was up early to appear on Nick Grimshaw‘s Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

There was one person who was very keen to hear him on the airwaves – Michelle‘s dad Mike, who has affectionately started calling him ‘FSIL’.

Mark refers to Mike as ‘FFIL’ and the terms presumably mean ‘future father-in-law’ and ‘future son-in-law’.

‘Morning FSIL. All tuned in cant wait!’ Tweeted Mike.

Mark replied: ‘haha good good FFIL.’

Anna Duff