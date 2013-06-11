Peter Andre: Emily MacDonagh would really like it if I stopped doing reality TV

The singer's girlfriend isn't bothered about being in the limelight

Peter Andre reckons his girlfriend Emily MacDonagh would be happy if he took a step back from reality television.

Medical student Emily, 23, isn’t bothered about living a celebrity lifestyle and would rather her and Pete‘s relationship wasn’t on display to viewers.

‘I think she’d really like that. You know, we don’t do photoshoots together, and although she’s on the reality show that’s just part of my life,’ says Peter, 40.

‘We’ve got a lot of hours to film, and I can either see her less and finish filming, or see her more and her be on it. And that’s what we decided to do.’

Emily has appeared at red carpet events with her man in the past but Pete knows she’d rather be at home with friends.

The singer – who recently became the new 60 Minute Makeover host – thinks he’ll stop showing his day-to-day antics on the small screen soon.

‘The kind of TV I’m doing is changing anyway. The reality TV will finish at some point or cut down, says Peter.

‘I’ll miss not doing reality TV all the time, but I think it’ll be time for me to move into more presenting work. I have some good work planned for 2014.’

