Simon Cowell ‘rules out’ a return to The X Factor judging panel

The music boss is busy with the US version of the show

Simon Cowell has reportedly confirmed that he won’t be returning to the X Factor judging panel this year.

Fans of the talent show had hoped that Simon, 53, would be back to stir things up but he didn’t seem keen when asked about it at Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Cardiff yesterday.

‘Simon shook his head,’ a source tells The Sun.

‘People weren’t happy.’

Simon has been over the pond focusing on US X Factor for the past couple of years.

He’s now likely to be looking to replace judge Britney Spears, who announced she’d left the programme earlier this month.

He’s also rumoured to be shaking up the British show’s panel, with Sharon Osbourne rumoured to be making a comeback.

Anna Duff