X Factor’s Frankie Cocozza: I’ve done coke 6 times – but never more than 4 lines

Bad boy Frankie Cocozza admits he'd used the drug before Saturday night's party

Frankie Cocozza says he feels terrible about letting X Factor fans down.

The 18-year-old party animal, who was kicked off the show for ‘breaking competition rules’, admits he ‘went mental’ after Saturday night’s show, boozing at a flat in Maida Vale, West London – and then taking drugs.

‘As more drinks went down we all went to a nightclub and pulled these birds,’ he confesses.

‘We got back and I just cracked on – started sh***ing and drinking loads more. I can’t remember when the coke came in but I remember having a line.

‘I don’t know whose it was. All I know is I was in the toilet doing it and then I was massively gone. I knew it was wrong but it didn’t stop me.’

It wasn’t the first time Frankie has taken cocaine.

‘I’ve never bought coke myself but I’ve done it about 6 times when I’ve been pissed and it has been offered to me,’ the teenager from Brighton, Sussex, tells The Sun. ‘The most I’ve done is 4 lines in one go.’

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2011 live shows – week 5>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2011 live shows – week 4>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2011 live shows – week 3>>

NEW PICTURES The X Factor 2011 – week 2>>

NEW PICTURES The X Factor final 16 contestants settle into their new house>>

NEW PICTURES The X Factor 2011 Final 16>>

NEW PICTURES The X Factor 2011 Final 32>>

NEW PICTURES Tulisa Constostavlos and Kelly Rowland party before X factor launch>>

NEW PICTURES The X Factor judges launch the 2011 show>>

Esme Riley