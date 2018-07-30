Protective dad has given the stationary salesman his approval

Danny Dyer has admitted he fears his daughter Dani and boyfriend Jack Fincham could get caught up in the ‘whirlwind of fame’ after Love Island.

The EastEnders actor has given the stationary salesman his seal of approval, but worries the young couple could face a lot of pressure once they leave the Majorcan villa.

The father-of-three, 41, and his wife Joanne Mas appeared on the ITV2 show via videophone on Sunday’s episode as they teased Jack about his romance with their eldest daughter.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Danny said: ‘He has no idea! He’s going to be the nation’s sweetheart and so his mates are going to want a bit of that.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island 2018: Fans NOT happy as Dani reveals real reason dad Danny didn’t enter the villa

‘He’ll get caught up in the whirlwind of it. And of course they have got the added pressure of being in a public relationship which is – again – really difficult, really difficult.

‘Everywhere they go, they are going to be followed around, especially for the first couple of months.’

Speaking from holiday in Florida on Sunday’s ‘meet the parents’ episode, Danny enjoyed making fun of her daughter’s new love.

He said: ‘Do you know what Jack? Listen. Proper geezer, gotta say. I’ll tell you what I love about you, I love the fact you got a little Derby [belly]. You got so much charisma. Takes a brave man to bowl into that gaff, them all ‘abbed up, proper geezer. Honestly mate, we’re so over the moon.’

Dani and Jack are favourites to win tonight’s final, having been coupled up since the first week.

The couple will battle it out with Laura Anderson and Paul Knops; Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson; and Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel when Caroline Flack will announce the winner of the £50,000 prize.

Words by Emily Sheridan.