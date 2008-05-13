Davina McCall: I’m not quitting Big Brother

TV host will continue to present the show

Davina McCall has rubbished claims she is leaving Big Brother.

The TV presenter says she will continue to front the show, which starts again on 5 June.

‘I’m not leaving Big Brother. They would have to kill me before I’d stop doing it,’ she says.

It was reported Davina, 40, wanted to quit the Channel 4 programme to focus on her acting career.

She is even said to have hired Michael Foster, the man behind Billie Pipers transformation from singer to actress.

Meanwhile, controversial show Celebrity Big Brother will return in January.

It was replaced by spin-off Celebrity Hijack this year following the race row involving Shilpa Shetty, 32, and Jade Goody, 26, in 2007.

We never said that Celebrity Big Brother would be gone forever, a source tells The Sun.

We wanted to give it a time out  a resting period after all the friction and chaos of the Shilpa and Jade saga.

Channel 4 cant afford to let Celebrity Big Brother go  in the publicity or cash stakes.