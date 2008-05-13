Davina McCall: I’m not quitting Big Brother

TV host will continue to present the show

TAGS:

Davina McCall has rubbished claims she is leaving Big Brother.

The TV presenter says she will continue to front the show, which starts again on 5 June.

‘I’m not leaving Big Brother. They would have to kill me before I’d stop doing it,’ she says.

It was reported Davina, 40, wanted to quit the Channel 4 programme to focus on her acting career.

She is even said to have hired Michael Foster, the man behind Billie Pipers transformation from singer to actress.

Meanwhile, controversial show Celebrity Big Brother will return in January.

It was replaced by spin-off Celebrity Hijack this year following the race row involving Shilpa Shetty, 32, and Jade Goody, 26, in 2007.

We never said that Celebrity Big Brother would be gone forever, a source tells The Sun.

We wanted to give it a time out  a resting period after all the friction and chaos of the Shilpa and Jade saga.

Channel 4 cant afford to let Celebrity Big Brother go  in the publicity or cash stakes.