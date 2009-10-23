EastEnders gets online teen spin-off

New internet show will start in January

A youth version of BBC soap EastEnders is being launched to attract younger viewers.

The 13 episodes will be six to 12 minutes long and will be accessible on the show’s website.

EastEnders: E20 will revolve around the troubled lives of four sixth-form students.

Existing characters, including Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), will make cameos and some of the plotlines will be cross-referenced.

‘There were always other people in [the soap] milling around the market and houses that we never go into,’ EastEnders producer Diederick Santer tells the Daily Mail.

‘It will be nice to see well known characters through strangers’ eyes. Ian Beale may show up and he is just a strange, irritating man.’

EastEnders: E20 starts in January and will air three times a week after the main show is broadcast on BBC1.

