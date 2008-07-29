Eva Longoria: I had my hair cut so I wouldn’t have to wear wig

Actress reveals decision behind drastic new look

Eva Longoria has dismissed rumours she had her hair cut to copy pal Victoria Beckham.

The 33-year-old actress says it’s to get into character for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the new series of Desperate Housewives.

‘I had to cut my hair for the show because Gabrielle has short hair,’ she tells OK!

‘I wore a wig in the last episode but I didn’t want to wear a wig this whole season.’

Katie Holmes, 29, also got the chop this year.



Alison Adey