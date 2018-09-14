The I’m a Celebrity winner, Rays of Sunshine and The Fragrance Shop gave Jenna a very special day

Georgia Toffolo recently teamed up with UK children’s charity Rays of Sunshine to give a 14-year-old girl living with cystic fibrosis a day of pampering.

Toff, 23, surprised Jenna at The Fragrance Shop in Westfield White City and it was also a day for celebrations, after The Fragrance Shop raised £1m through its Spray a Little Happiness Foundation.

MORE: Did Georgia Toffolo and Jack Maynard just CONFIRM their relationship?

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

One of Jenna’s greatest wishes was to meet her idol Toff, and Rays of Sunshine made it happen.

While at The Fragrance Shop, Jenna was treated to a makeover from some professional make-up artists before Toff whisked her off to Made In Chelsea hotspot Bluebird for the full VIP treatment!

Rays of Sunshine is dedicated to brightening the lives of seriously ill children, between three and 18, by granting their wishes and supporting the hospitals that care for them.

MORE: I’m a Celeb winner Georgia Toffolo WANTS to crown another female winner

The Fragrance Shop’s Spray a Little Happiness Foundation was launched in 2012 and since then they’ve donated 5p from every transaction – both in store and online – to UK children’s charities.

Keep up the great work, guys!