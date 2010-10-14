Joe McElderry: Give Katie Waissel a chance on The X Factor

Singer Joe McElderry defends X Factor finalist Katie Waissel

Joe McElderry doesn’t think X Factor finalist Katie Waissel deserves the public backlash aimed at her.

The blonde singer – who is being mentored by Cheryl Cole – has become the target of an internet hate campaign by some viewers who feel she took axed Gamu Nhengu‘s place in the live shows.

‘Katie‘s gone from being a receptionist to people calling her names,’ Joe told Newcastle’s Real Radio Breakfast Show, 19. ‘I’m like, “God, give her a chance, you know.”

‘It’s fair enough everybody having an opinion. But just give them a chance before you knock them down.’

Last year’s contestant Danyl Johnson has also defended Katie, 24.

‘I wish that everyone would lay off her,’ he tells The Sun.

Katie is favourite to leave The X Factor this weekend.

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – evictees appear on Daybreak>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – finalists prepare for next show>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – the finalists’ stylish makeovers>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – the live shows>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – finalists prepare for live shows>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – final 12 get makeovers>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – final 12>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2010 – auditions>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor 2009 – best moments>>

SEE PICTURES The X Factor: Where are they now?>>











