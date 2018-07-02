Will Wes lose his place on the show?





Love Island is set to get very interesting tonight as Caroline Flack heads into the villa for another round of recoupling.

Fans of the ITV2 show were delighted last night when a clip from tonight’s episode was shown during spin-off show Aftersun.

In a teaser clip, Megan Barton Hanson can be seen choosing to couple up with newbie Alex Miller, much to the disappointment of 20-year-old Wes Nelson.

As Caroline asks her who she would like to recouple with, Megan replies: ‘Although I was getting to know Wes, I’ve got a really good connection with one of the new boys,’ before choosing Alex.

The camera then cuts to Laura Anderson – who was dumped by Wes just days ago – as she tries her best to keep a straight face.

Wes looks absolutely gutted as he walks back into the villa and realises that Megan has moved on, but viewers are hardly feeling sorry for him.

‘I don’t know what Wes expected, Megan was bound to re-couple I guess it’s karma for the way he treated Laura,’ one person tweeted, while another added: ‘’Wes getting pied off in tonight’s recoupling #loveisland.’

A third person posted: ‘The grass isn’t always greener on the other side is it Wes x#LoveIsland,’ while a fourth said: ‘Hope Wes tries to get back with Laura now Megan has ditched him and Laura just pies him off #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAftersun.’

It’s unsure whether or not Wes will remain in the villa, but many viewers last night were speculating if Laura would save him, and some even suggested that it may be Georgia Steel who recouples with him.

During last night’s episode, Georgia was left devastated when she was shown footage of her partner Josh Denzel kissing new girl Kazimir Crossley at Casa Amor.

But despite feeling heartbroken, the 20-year-old dancer still found the time to comfort Dani after she found out that her boyfriend Jack was staying in the other villa with his ex Ellie.

The daughter of actor Danny Dyer burst into tears upon seeing the footage, and immediately headed to the Beach Hut to express her concerns.

However, what she doesn’t know is that Jack has been pining for her the whole time and even refused to sleep in bed with another girl – opting to sleep outside instead.

Viewers were so furious with the ITV2 show for showing Dani the footage, that many decided to complain to Ofcom.

‘This is manipulative and emotionally abusive. They’re not characters in a TV drama, they’re real people with real feelings who you are deliberately really hurting. @Ofcom,’ one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another agreed: ‘Very unpleasant viewing tonight Love Island , the emotional turmoil you are putting Dani through was unacceptable and clearly has left lots of people worried for her – I have reported to Ofcom really think you need to take your responsibilities much more seriously!’

Uh oh, what will Ofcom say…