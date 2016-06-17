What on earth will she bang on about now?!

If you’re a Love Island viewer with the privilege of good hearing, you’ll be well aware that contestant Zara Holland is Miss Great Britain – she’s mentioned it a few times.

But she’s in for a nasty shock when she comes out – as she has officially been STRIPPED of the title after having sex with new Islander Alex Bowen. Eek!

There were hints that the crown would be taken off her head (Miss Colombia-style) on Thursday when it was widely suggested that pageant bosses ‘did not condone her behaviour’ on the ITV2 show. And now they’ve really made their disappointment very clear, by officially relieving the 20-year-old of her title for not being a ‘positive role model’.

‘Following recent actions within ITV2 show Love Island, it is with deep regret that we, the Miss Great Britain Organisation, have to announce that Zara Holland has formally been de-crowned as Miss Great Britain,’ their official statement began.

‘As an organisation we have not taken this decision lightly, we are close to all of our winners and wherever possibly stand by them during their reign. That said, we feel we have no choice but to make this decision under the circumstances.

‘The feedback we have received from pageant insiders and members of the general public is such that we cannot promote Zara as a positive role model moving forward.

‘We wholly understand that everyone makes mistakes, but Zara, as an ambassador for Miss Great Britain, simply did not uphold the responsibility expected of the title.’

On Thursday night’s edition of the reality love-in, she admitted that she regretted her actions, confessing to fellow islander Kady: ‘That’s really not like me at all. Why couldn’t we have just gone to sleep?’

But sadly for Zara, her remorse is too little too late for those in charge of that all-important crown. Poor thing – we feel sorry for whoever has to break the news…

Speaking of breaking the news, this afternoon a spokesperson for ITV confirmed that Zara had been informed of Miss GB’s decision to remove her title.

A spokesperson told The Mirror that for fear of being told by a new arrival, the shows bosses broke the news to the 20-year-old today. In a statement issued, ‘Zara was informed of the news off camera this morning. She is now back in the villa and has chosen to remain in the show’.