OMG! Now Jennifer Metcalfe pulls out of Splash!

The actress Jennifer Metcalfe has pulled out of the show following split with boyfriend Sylvain Longchambon

Jennifer Metcalfe has sensationally pulled out of TV show Splash! with Tom Daley.

If she wanted the rumour mill to calm down, this is probably not the best way.

Jennifer, 29, has split with Dancing On Ice‘s Sylvain Longchambon, 32, sparking rumours that he has started seeing Samia Ghadie, his partner on the show this year.

While sources close to those involved say there is no truth whatsoever in the talk, Samia, 30, has also just split from her fella Will Thorp, who stars in Coronation Street with Samia, which got tongues wagging.

Samia confirmed yesterday at the Dancing On Ice launch: ‘I’m single and just having fun skating.’

