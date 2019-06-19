The pro dancer talks body insecurities

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse has opened up about her body battles, revealing how she sometimes struggles with her 28GG boobs, but ultimately says people should always ‘celebrate the skin they’re in’.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Oti speaks candidly about her body insecurities growing up.

‘My body lessons start with these boobs. I am a 28GG,’ Oti, who is married to fellow dancer Marius Lepure, shared.

‘All my family has always had big boobs. I was hitting puberty way before other girls were. As a 12 year-old girl going in and saying “I’m looking for a B cup”, that kind of sounds unrealistic.

‘I’m lucky that my mum has the same issue and she was able to teach me how to deal with it. As a young girl I was always wearing jersies over it.’

Speaking about her Strictly wardrobe, 28-year-old Oti confessed she broke down in tears during her first ever fitting.

Oti, who first appeared on the BBC dance show in 2015 alongside boxer Anthony Ogogo, explained, ‘Strictly opened a lot of doors to me. I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying. I was like, this looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls.

‘Nobody picked on me for it and no one discriminated against me for it and nobody said anything in a negative way and I think that helped me and my self esteem and my nerves about being out in a bra with sequins on.’

View this post on Instagram “You make plans and God laughs” – probably my favourite quote this week (i rarely do quotes on my posts) but looking back on this day, I would have never thought I’d be feeling so happy 😁 A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse) on Mar 5, 2019 at 11:29am PST

Despite suffering from shoulder, neck and back pain and also struggling to find tops that fit correctly, Oti says she’s now totally happy in her skin.

‘We all come in different shapes and sizes and I think it’s really important we all embrace and celebrate the skin that we’re in.

‘It is you after all and I think that’s really special.’

Amen!

Watch Oti on ITV’s Lorraine tomorrow (Thursday) from 8.30am