Patsy Kensit quits Holby City

Actress to exit BBC show in September

Patsy Kensit is leaving Holby City.

The actress has played nurse Faye Byrne in the BBC hospital drama since 2006.

‘I have had a fantastic time playing Faye but I felt it was



the right time to move on,’ Patsy, 42, tells The Sun.

‘I will really miss the cast and crew, but not the long hours! It has been lots of fun but very hard work.

‘Although it can be a tough schedule at Elstree Studios, I will be very sorry to say goodbye to the fantastic team there.’

Patsy‘s final scenes air in September and it’s thought bosses will leave the door open for her to return.

She is currently working on her autobiography, which in due out in February 2011.