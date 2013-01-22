Rylan Clark’s sneaky Celebrity Big Brother secret

He's going for a song

Rylan Clark, 24, has been secretly rehearsing for The X Factor Live Tour in a hidden room in the CBB house, Now can reveal.

Unbeknown to viewers, the singer’s been given his own private room away from the prying eyes of the cameras to get his vocals up to scratch before the tour kicks off in Manchester.

A source tells Now: ‘It was agreed before he went into the house because the tour starts the day after the CBB final.

‘He goes into a room in the complex to sing, but it hasn’t been shown.’

A Channel 5 source says: ‘There could be lots of secret rooms.

‘It’s not impossible.’

Rylan must be keen to improve his voice after being criticised by X Factor judge Gary Barlow during the series.

