After winning This Morning's competition, Annie and Gareth will soon tie the knot

For most, weddings are a joyous occasion – there’s dancing, food and a whole lot of love in the air.

And excitingly, soon, the nation will all be attending a great wedding all at once, without any of the drawbacks of money or spending hours making awkward small-talk – all courtesy of This Morning.

After launching a nationwide search in November to find a couple to get married live on the show, producers decided on Essex-based couple Annie Cain and Gareth Lewis.

They’ll get wed on Wednesday 20th April, whilst sailing along the Thames on the HMS Wellington – which happens to also be very close to the This Morning studio, so if things get wild and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield end up staying all night a la NTAs, at least they’ll have a short walk back to the office…

Though Annie and Gareth have little over a week until they begin their foray into holy matrimony, this is a long time coming – they’d realised they wanted to spend their lives together after Annie, 40, realised what a good stepdad he was to her children from a previous relationship, Freya, 14, and Freddie, age nine.

After they had their first son together, three-year-old Gethin, they decided to tie the knot – with Gareth proposing with a Haribo ring! Plans were in place to marry last year, but it was sadly put on hold when they discovered that Annie had an aggressive form of breast cancer.

‘I wasn’t well enough, and we both weren’t in the right frame of mind,’ explains Annie.

‘We didn’t know if I would make it, and I needed to focus on fighting the cancer and beating it. Which I have done [looking at Gareth] and I did because I had you.’

(No, we’re not crying – YOU are… *wipes tear*)

Happily, Annie is currently recovering well and both are looking forward to the ceremony – Gareth says: ‘It doesn’t feel real. It sounds corny, but we have been so used to bad luck, and things going wrong… and even after everything we have been doing with the experts in the lead up, it still doesn’t feel real!’

This Morning Throws A Wedding also has another layer of significance for the pair, as it was a segment on the daytime programme that first inspired Annie to investigate a growing lump on her breast.

‘Sharing [our day] with This Morning is even more special because it’s thanks to This Morning that I’m sitting here today.’

We can’t wait to see their story come full circle!