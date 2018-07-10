Bosses are ‘keen’ to get this 1D singer back on the show

He became one of the most famous faces in the world after his stint on The X Factor in 2010 as a member of One Direction.

And now, Louis Tomlinson is slated to return to the ITV talent show – but this time he’ll be on the panel.

According to reports, 26-year-old Louis is ‘poised to sign up’ as the fourth judge, alongside Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. Former judges Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh will not be returning to the show.

‘Louis is very much a part of the X Factor family,’ a source told The Mirror.

‘He’s a close friend of the show and would make a brilliant judge. Simon mentored One Direction and signed them to Syco Records, Now he’s looking after Louis’ solo career – which is going really well.

‘Simon hopes the deal will be done in the next few days,’ they added.

X Factor bosses are apparently keen for Louis to sign a deal before the auditions start on July 18 at London’s Wembley Arena.

Louis was previously rumoured to replace Nick Grimshaw on the show back in 2016, but ended up guest starring as a judge on America’s Got Talent instead.

If he does make it onto The X Factor this year, Louis is likely to be a huge hit with fans, as they loved his appearance alongside Simon at the Judges’ House stage in 2015.

Simon Cowell has reportedly been planning a huge shake up for the ITV series for its fifteenth year after the show suffered its worst ever ratings last year, losing out to BBC rival Strictly Come Dancing.

It was previously confirmed that Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger would not be returning as judges this year.